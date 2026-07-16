A Mineralys Insider Banked a $557,000 Options Gain Before a December FDA Date

Key Points

The executive sold 20,407 shares at a weighted average price of $27.28 per share, totaling approximately $557,000 in gross proceeds.

The disposition was structured as a simultaneous exercise of 20,407 stock options and an immediate open-market sale.

This activity was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 6, 2025, during a period where shares returned 87% over the previous 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics ›

David Malcom Rodman, the chief medical officer at Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS), executed a sale of 20,407 shares of common stock on July 13 and July 15, 2026, for a total value of $557,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $557,000 Shares sold 20,407 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 51,384 Post-transaction value $1.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.28); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($27.31).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

This execution involved a cash-and-sell derivative strategy where 20,407 options were exercised at strike prices between $1.08 and $14.25 and immediately liquidated at a weighted average price of $27.28. This allows the executive to realize the spread between the grant price and current market valuation.

This execution involved a cash-and-sell derivative strategy where 20,407 options were exercised at strike prices between $1.08 and $14.25 and immediately liquidated at a weighted average price of $27.28. This allows the executive to realize the spread between the grant price and current market valuation. How does this impact David Malcom Rodman's total equity exposure?

While the executive reduced his direct common stock holdings to 51,384 shares, he retains a significant number of derivative securities, including vested and unvested stock options. This ensures continued long-term alignment with Mineralys Therapeutics shareholders.

While the executive reduced his direct common stock holdings to 51,384 shares, he retains a significant number of derivative securities, including vested and unvested stock options. This ensures continued long-term alignment with Mineralys Therapeutics shareholders. What is the context regarding the company's recent clinical and market performance?

The transaction occurred as the stock was priced at $27.31 at the July 15, 2026 market close, following a significant 12-month appreciation of 87%. During this period, the company has continued to advance its lead candidate, lorundrostat, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor targeting uncontrolled hypertension.

The transaction occurred as the stock was priced at $27.31 at the July 15, 2026 market close, following a significant 12-month appreciation of 87%. During this period, the company has continued to advance its lead candidate, lorundrostat, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor targeting uncontrolled hypertension. Was this sale a discretionary move based on current market conditions?

No, the transaction was performed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 6, 2025. Such plans are designed to allow insiders to diversify their portfolios through scheduled sales, removing discretion over the timing and price of the execution to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $27.28 Market Capitalization $2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$151.80 million One Year Share Price Change +86.80%

Company Snapshot

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for hypertension and cardiovascular disorders, with lorundrostat, an oral aldosterone synthase inhibitor, as its lead investigational compound targeting difficult-to-treat resistant hypertension.

The company operates a clinical development business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through regulatory approval pathways, with revenue generation anticipated upon successful commercialization of its therapeutic pipeline.

Mineralys targets patients suffering from resistant and uncontrolled hypertension, as well as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners seeking novel cardiovascular treatment solutions.

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $2 billion, currently advancing innovative aldosterone synthase inhibitors through clinical development. The company's focused pipeline addresses a significant unmet medical need in cardiovascular therapeutics, with lorundrostat positioned as a differentiated treatment option for resistant hypertension. With a concentrated research and development strategy, Mineralys is positioned to capture market opportunity in the high-value cardiovascular therapeutic space upon successful clinical and regulatory milestones.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like an executive cashing in cheap options ahead of a pivotal catalyst. Rodman exercised options struck as low as $1.08 and sold at $27.28, a spread that turns a small block into real money, all under a plan he set last October. He's not the only insider to sell on a preset schedule this week, which can look jumpy, but both trades ran on plans locked in months ago and left each seller holding meaningful upside through unvested options.



Meanwhile, the backdrop is a company gearing up. Mineralys raised about $150 million in June, since its last results, adding to a balance sheet that already funded operations into 2028, a sign it's stocking up for a potential launch of lorundrostat, its blood-pressure drug facing a December 22 FDA decision. Management has called that filing acceptance a key regulatory milestone. That’s what will matter more than insider sales like this.

Should you buy stock in Mineralys Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Mineralys Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mineralys Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 934% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 16, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Mineralys Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.