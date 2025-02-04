News & Insights

Mineralys Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 Explore-CKD Trial Of Lorundrostat For Hypertension

February 04, 2025 — 01:38 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for hypertension and chronic kidney disease or CKD, on Tuesday announced the completion of enrollment in its Explore-CKD Phase 2 trial.

The trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lorundrostat in reducing hypertension in subjects with Stage 2 to 3b CKD and albuminuria, despite receiving stable treatment with an ACE inhibitor or ACEi, an angiotensin receptor blocker or ARB, and an SGLT2 inhibitor.

The trial, which includes a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design, will measure the primary endpoint of systolic blood pressure reduction after four weeks of treatment.

Mineralys expects to announce topline data from the trial in the second quarter of 2025. The completion of enrollment in Explore-CKD adds to the company's growing portfolio of clinical trials, including those focused on hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea, further supporting its mission to address diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone.

