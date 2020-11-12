Minerals Technologies says UK's Elementis rejects its all-cash offer

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Resource company Minerals Technologies said on Thursday Britain's Elementis ELM.L rejected its all-cash offer of 107 pence per share and that it was currently considering its position on a possible proposal for the specialty chemicals firm.

New York-based Mineral Technologies approached Elementis on Nov. 5.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

