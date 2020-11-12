Minerals Technologies says UK's Elementis rejects its all-cash offer

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

Resource company Minerals Technologies said on Thursday Britain's Elementis rejected its all-cash offer of 107 pence per share and that it was currently considering its position on a possible proposal for the specialty chemicals firm.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Resource company Minerals Technologies said on Thursday Britain's Elementis ELM.L rejected its all-cash offer of 107 pence per share and that it was currently considering its position on a possible proposal for the specialty chemicals firm.

New York-based Mineral Technologies approached Elementis on Nov. 5.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More