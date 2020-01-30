Markets
Minerals Technologies Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) reported that its fourth-quarter net Income attributable to the company decreased to $29.0 million or $$0.83 per share from $43.1 million or $1.22 per share in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.95, excluding special items, for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.17 in the prior year.

Total net sales for the fourth-quarter decreased to $440.2 million from $447.5 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.91 per share and revenues of $431.47 million for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

