Markets
MTX

Minerals Technologies Q4 Profit Drops

February 02, 2023 — 06:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable the company dropped to $20.0 million or $0.62 per share from $41.1 million or $1.23 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly earnings per share, excluding special items, were $0.67 compared with $1.25 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

But worldwide net sales for the quarter were $507.6 million, up 6 percent versus the prior year. On a constant currency basis, sales grew 13 percent versus the prior year, as foreign exchange had an unfavorable impact of $30 million. Analysts expected revenue of $516.83 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.