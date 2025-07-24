Minerals Technologies Q2 Net Income Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Thursday reported an increase in net income for the second quarter of 2025.

Second-quarter net income was $45.4 million or $1.44 per share, an increase from $19.7 million or $0.61 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $528.9 million, a decrease from $541.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The increased net income was driven by strong sequential improvements in operational efficiency and margin expansion, despite a 2% year-over-year decline in net sales due to soft market conditions.

Thursday, MTX closed at $59.20, down 1.53%, and rose to $62.33 in after-hours trading, up 5.29% on the NYSE.

