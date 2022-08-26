Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Minerals Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$259m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$466m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Minerals Technologies has an ROCE of 8.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%. NYSE:MTX Return on Capital Employed August 26th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Minerals Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Minerals Technologies here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Minerals Technologies, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Minerals Technologies doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

What We Can Learn From Minerals Technologies' ROCE

In a nutshell, Minerals Technologies has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 2.5% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching Minerals Technologies, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Minerals Technologies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

