Minerals Technologies (MTX) Price Target Increased by 9.81% to 88.49

The average one-year price target for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) has been revised to 88.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.81% from the prior estimate of 80.58 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78.78 to a high of 99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.88% from the latest reported closing price of 72.01 / share.

Minerals Technologies Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 24, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 will receive the payment on March 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $72.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 0.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minerals Technologies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTX is 0.15%, an increase of 1.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 39,763K shares. The put/call ratio of MTX is 2.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,198K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,283K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,970K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,543K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 33.77% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,449K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 9.67% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,295K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTX by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Minerals Technologies Background Information

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the paper, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, polymer and consumer products industries. The company reported sales of $1.6 billion in 2020.

