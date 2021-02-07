Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.6% to close at US$66.33 following the release of its annual results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of US$1.6b coming in 2.4% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of US$3.29, in line with analyst appraisals. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MTX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Minerals Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$1.67b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 4.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 33% to US$4.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.33 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$69.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Minerals Technologies analyst has a price target of US$77.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Minerals Technologies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Minerals Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.09% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Minerals Technologies is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Minerals Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Minerals Technologies analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Minerals Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

