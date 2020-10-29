Dividends
Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that MTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.61, the dividend yield is .37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTX was $53.61, representing a -10.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.65 and a 96.52% increase over the 52 week low of $27.28.

MTX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). MTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.63%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

