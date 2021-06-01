Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that MTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTX was $87, representing a -0.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.29 and a 106.85% increase over the 52 week low of $42.06.

MTX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). MTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.31%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MTX as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 18.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MTX at 0.62%.

