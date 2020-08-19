Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that MTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.77, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTX was $51.77, representing a -12.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.18 and a 89.77% increase over the 52 week low of $27.28.

MTX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). MTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.4%, compared to an industry average of -5.1%.

