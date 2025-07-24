Minerals Technologies Inc Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $45.4 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Minerals Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $48.9 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $528.9 million from $541.2 million last year.

