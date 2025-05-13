Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable June 12, 2025.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on June 12, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 30, 2025. Headquartered in New York, MTI is a technology-driven specialty minerals company that produces a wide range of mineral products for various markets, including consumer, industrial, and environmental sectors. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend indicates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The payment of the dividend on June 12, 2025, offers a timeline for shareholders to anticipate returns on their investment, reinforcing their financial strategy.

The company's reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024 reflects its strong market presence and financial performance, which is a positive sign for stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a relatively low quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 may indicate potential financial challenges or limited cash flow, which could concern investors about the company's growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Minerals Technologies Inc.?

The quarterly cash dividend declared by MTI is $0.11 per share on outstanding common stock.

When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

How much did Minerals Technologies Inc. earn in global sales in 2024?

Minerals Technologies Inc. reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024.

What industries does Minerals Technologies Inc. serve?

MTI serves various markets, including household, food, pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental sectors.

Where can I find more information about Minerals Technologies Inc.?

More information can be found on the company's website at www.mineralstech.com.

$MTX Insider Trading Activity

$MTX insiders have traded $MTX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS T DIETRICH (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $103,120

KRISTINA M JOHNSON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,785

ERIK ALDAG (SVP FINANCE AND TREASURY, CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,370

$MTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $MTX stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $92.0 on 03/05/2025

NEW YORK, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 (eleven cents) per share on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.







About Minerals Technologies Inc.







New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at



www.mineralstech.com



.







Investor Relations Contact







Lydia Kopylova







lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com









Media Contact







Stephanie Heise







stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com





