Minerals Technologies Expands Paper and Packaging Footprint in Asia

Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX recently announced an expansion of its paper and packaging business in Asia, reinforcing its commitment to growth, cost-effectiveness and sustainability. In 2025, the company started up three new satellite plants, doubled the capacity of an existing facility, and plans to commission another new satellite in early 2026.

MTX’s paper and packaging satellite plants are on-site facilities at paper mills that integrate the company’s minerals-based fillers and coating pigments directly into the production process. Since pioneering the revolutionary satellite concept in 1986, MTX is now operating or building 56 satellites worldwide.

With two new satellite launches in China and India and the capacity expansion of its plant in India, MTX expanded its existing footprint in Asia. Following this, a new satellite in China is expected to launch in early 2026.

MTX currently operates across key Asian markets, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand. Since 2022, MTX’s volumes in Asia have increased by 30%, with packaging applications sales more than doubling. Notably, 50% of its Asia expansions in 2025 and 2026 were dedicated to packaging as the company perceives this to be an underpenetrated addressable market in Asia.

MTX stock has lost 11.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MTX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, AEM and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, indicating a rise of 87.47% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 132.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 earnings is pinned at a loss of $1.10 per share, indicating a 53% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 67.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 540% over the past year.

