MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $MTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES ($MTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, beating estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $518,100,000, missing estimates of $528,230,000 by $-10,130,000.
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 482,674 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,276,913
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 160,297 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,216,234
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 145,763 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,108,598
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 143,820 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,107,218
- RK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 128,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,939,501
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 119,775 shares (+235.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,250,223
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC removed 92,280 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,126,784
