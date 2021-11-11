Commodities

Minerals group K+S's quarterly sales beat forecasts

Contributor
David Latona. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German potash and salt miner K+S on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for potash fertilisers and rising prices for the mineral as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which along with potash fertilisers makes salts for cooking, animal feed and de-icing roads, said its sales rose 32% to 746 million euros ($862.67 million)in the third quarter, beating the consensus forecast of 652 million euros published by Vara Research.

It also confirmed its recently-adjusted 2021 core profit outlook of 630 million euros.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona. Editing by Jane Merriman)

