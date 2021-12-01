Commodities

Minerals group K+S gets REKS joint venture clearance from cartel office

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published

German potash and salt miner K+S on Wednesday said the German Federal Cartel Office had granted final approval for the creation of the new REKS joint venture.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - German potash and salt miner K+S SDFGn.DE on Wednesday said the German Federal Cartel Office had granted final approval for the creation of the new REKS joint venture.

The group, which produces potash fertilisers and salts for cooking, animal feed and de-icing of roads said closing of the transaction was now expected before the end of 2021 and would generate a one-off gain of about 200 million euros ($227 million) in the fourth quarter.

The company now expects 2021 operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 830 million euros, compared to previous guidance of 630 million which excluded the REKS transaction.

($1 = 0.8828 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular