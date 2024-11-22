Minerals 260 Ltd Director Acquires New Unlisted Options

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Ltd has announced a change in the interests of Director Emma Josephine Scotney, who has acquired 750,000 new unlisted options. These options have an exercise price of $0.195 and will expire in November 2027, reflecting a strategic move as approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting.

