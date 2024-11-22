Minerals 260 Ltd Director Acquires New Unlisted Options

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Minerals 260 Ltd has announced a change in the interests of Director Emma Josephine Scotney, who has acquired 750,000 new unlisted options. These options have an exercise price of $0.195 and will expire in November 2027, reflecting a strategic move as approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting.
For further insights into AU:MI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.