Minerals 260 Limited Updates Director’s Holdings

Minerals 260 Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest holdings of its director, David Ross Richards, with the acquisition of 750,000 unlisted options valued at $48,000. This adjustment, involving Dawanda Pty Ltd as trustee for the Richards Family SF Account, reflects strategic financial movements within the company, sparking interest among stock market enthusiasts.

