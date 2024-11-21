News & Insights

Minerals 260 Limited: Successful AGM Signals Strong Governance

November 21, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the re-election of a director and issuance of director options, indicating confidence in the company’s leadership. The outcome suggests a positive outlook for the company’s governance and strategic planning.

