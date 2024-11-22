Minerals 260 Limited: Director’s Interest Update

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of Director Anthony James Cipriano, involving the acquisition of 1,000,000 unlisted options valued at $64,000. These options have an exercise price of $0.195 and are set to expire on November 21, 2027, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s financial activities. This update could be intriguing for investors monitoring insider actions within the company’s stock market performance.

