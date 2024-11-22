Minerals 260 Limited Director Changes Investment Interest

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited announced a change in the interest of its director, Timothy R B Goyder, who has acquired 750,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.195, set to expire on November 21, 2027. This acquisition reflects a strategic move in Goyder’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially impacting investor perceptions and the company’s stock performance. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

