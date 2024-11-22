News & Insights

Stocks

Minerals 260 Limited Director Changes Investment Interest

November 22, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Minerals 260 Limited announced a change in the interest of its director, Timothy R B Goyder, who has acquired 750,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.195, set to expire on November 21, 2027. This acquisition reflects a strategic move in Goyder’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially impacting investor perceptions and the company’s stock performance. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:MI6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.