Minerals 260 Limited Announces Director’s New Stock Options

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.
Minerals 260 Limited has announced a change in the indirect interests of director Luke Charles McFadyen, with the acquisition of 2.5 million unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.195 each, set to expire in November 2027. This move follows shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlighting the strategic financial adjustments within the company’s leadership portfolio. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance.
