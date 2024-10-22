News & Insights

Minerals 260 Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Minerals 260 Limited (AU:MI6) has released an update.

Minerals 260 Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 22, 2024, inviting shareholders to participate either in person or by proxy. The company is providing meeting details and materials electronically, urging shareholders to review the information thoroughly and submit proxy votes in advance if unable to attend.

