Minerals 260 Limited Adjusts Director’s Securities Portfolio

Minerals 260 Limited announces a change in the director’s interest as Emma Josephine Scotney’s unlisted options, valued at $0.69 and expiring on October 31, 2024, have expired. This change reflects adjustments in the company’s securities portfolio, which may influence investor perceptions and decisions. Investors in the financial market may see this as a sign of strategic shifts within the company’s management and investment strategies.

