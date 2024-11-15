Mineral Road Gains Promising Properties in Quebec

Crest Resources (TSE:ROAD) has released an update.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. has announced the acquisition of the Wheeler and Bergeron properties in Quebec, which are rich in resources such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and uranium. The Wheeler property shows significant potential with historic exploration data and high copper and gold sample results.

