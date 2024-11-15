News & Insights

Stocks
CRSTF

Mineral Road Gains Promising Properties in Quebec

November 15, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Crest Resources (TSE:ROAD) has released an update.

Mineral Road Discovery Inc. has announced the acquisition of the Wheeler and Bergeron properties in Quebec, which are rich in resources such as copper, nickel, cobalt, and uranium. The Wheeler property shows significant potential with historic exploration data and high copper and gold sample results.

For further insights into TSE:ROAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRSTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.