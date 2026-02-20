Mineral Resources Turns To Profit In H1, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - Mineral Resources Ltd (MIN.AX, MALRY) reported a profit in its first half, compared to prior year's loss, amid higher revenues.

Profit attributable to owners for the first half of 2026 was A$495 million, compared to loss of A$809 million last year. Earnings per share were 250.1 cents, compared to loss of 410.4 cents in the previous year.

The result included, among others, a A$134 million post-tax gain from the receipt of a contingent consideration receivable as part of a private haul road transaction.

Underlying EBITDA for the first half of 2026 was A$1.167 billion, up 286 percent from A$302 million in the prior corresponding period.

Revenues from ordinary activities increased 33 percent to A$3.052 billion from A$2.29 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the Mining Services division is forecast to deliver almost A$1 billion in annualized EBITDA and production volumes of 305-325 million tonnes, representing 12.5 percent growth, bolstered by the performance at Onslow Iron.

The long-term outlook for the Mining Services division remains strong.

In Australia, the shares closed Friday's regular trading at A$51.25, down 5.25 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.