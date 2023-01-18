MIN

Mineral Resources steers away from Warrego Energy buyout plan

January 18, 2023 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Adds background, details

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy WGO.AX, citing over-inflation of gas asset prices in the Perth-basin.

Warrego, which holds the West Erregulla gas fields in North Perth Basin in Western Australia, has lately been at the center of M&A attention, attracting offers from gas players such as Beach Energy BPT.AX, Strike Energy STX.AX and Gina Rinehart-owned Hancock Energy.

Mineral Resources also confirmed that it had acquired a 19.17% strategic stake in Warrego.

Hancock, which has made a A$0.36 per share bid for Warrego, said last week that it has received acceptances from Warrego shareholders holding about 26.1% of the company's shares.

Earlier this month, Hancock Energy had raised its offer to A$0.36 a piece from A$0.28 per share of Warrego, valuing the oil and gas explorer at A$440 million ($309.14 million), while attaching a condition that the updated bid would be applicable if it got 40% acceptance from Warrego shareholders.

($1 = 1.4233 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIN
WGO
BPT
STX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.