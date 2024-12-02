Mineral Resources Sees Changes in Substantial Holder Interests

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has experienced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, State Street Global Advisors. The updated voting power indicates a shift in control over a significant number of voting shares, impacting investment strategies and decision-making within the company. This development is crucial for investors monitoring the company’s governance and market position.

