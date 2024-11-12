Mineral Resources Pauses Bald Hill Amid Lithium Market Challenges

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has announced that its Bald Hill lithium mine will transition to care and maintenance due to low spodumene prices, impacting approximately 300 employees. Despite this pause in operations, the company has significantly upgraded its mineral resources estimate at Bald Hill, showcasing a 168% increase in lithium resources since 2018. This move aims to preserve the asset’s value until more favorable market conditions emerge.

