Mineral Resources Limited Updates Governance Statement

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has published its updated Corporate Governance Statement, affirming its adherence to the ASX’s principles and recommendations. The company has ensured transparency by making its governance documents accessible online, providing investors with a clear view of its management and oversight practices.

