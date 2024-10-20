Mineral Resources Limited Unveils 2024 Annual Report

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing its financial performance and operations over the past fiscal year. The report highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable practices, using solar energy and eco-friendly materials for its publication. Investors and market enthusiasts can gain insights into the company’s strategies and financial health.

