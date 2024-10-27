Mineral Resources Limited Tackles Governance Challenges

News & Insights

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited is actively addressing ongoing investigations involving its Managing Director, emphasizing its commitment to robust governance and strategic shareholder value. The company has engaged international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and other external experts to ensure a fair and independent review process. An update on the investigation’s conclusions and proposed actions is expected by November 4, 2024.

