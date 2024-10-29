News & Insights

Mineral Resources Limited Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

October 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has announced a shift in the voting power of its substantial holder, L1 Capital Pty Ltd and L1 Capital Strategic Equity Management Pty Ltd, which now hold 5.35% of the voting power with 12,861,396 votes. This change reflects the dynamic nature of shareholder interests, which can impact company decision-making and investor strategies.

