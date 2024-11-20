Mineral Resources Limited Focuses on Governance and Growth

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited is navigating a challenging period marked by governance issues and significant commodity price falls, prompting decisive actions from the Board to protect shareholder interests and enhance corporate governance. The company is committed to a leadership transition and has established an independent Ethics and Governance Committee to oversee compliance improvements. Despite these hurdles, there is a focus on turning these challenges into opportunities for sustained growth and success.

