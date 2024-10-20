Mineral Resources Limited Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited is set to host its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 21, offering shareholders the flexibility to attend in person or online. The hybrid event will take place at Mineral Resources Park in Western Australia and through a dedicated online portal, ensuring broad accessibility for investor participation. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively by voting or submitting questions in advance.

