Mineral Resources Limited Addresses Historical Transaction Concerns

November 12, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited is addressing historical issues related to related party transactions involving its Managing Director, Chris Ellison, and a company called FEEHL. The board has acknowledged that their past processes for handling such transactions were not robust but assures that steps have been taken to improve these controls. While some inquiries continue, the company maintains that its recent financial statements remain valid.

