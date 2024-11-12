Mineral Resources Limited Addresses Historical Transaction Concerns

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited is addressing historical issues related to related party transactions involving its Managing Director, Chris Ellison, and a company called FEEHL. The board has acknowledged that their past processes for handling such transactions were not robust but assures that steps have been taken to improve these controls. While some inquiries continue, the company maintains that its recent financial statements remain valid.

For further insights into AU:MIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.