Mineral Resources Limited Addresses Allegations and Tightens Controls

November 14, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited is tackling allegations of financial misconduct involving its Managing Director, Chris Ellison, by improving controls over related party transactions. The company has investigated rental payments and financial arrangements involving Mr. Ellison and his daughter, ensuring compliance with fair market value and ending specific rent relief arrangements. These steps are part of a broader effort to maintain transparency and uphold market disclosure obligations.

