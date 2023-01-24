Mineral Resources flags delay in lithium mine expansion, shares drop

Adds details

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX said on Wednesday the expansion of its Mt Marion mine in Western Australia would be delayed due to equipment and labor shortages, sending its shares down more than 4%.

Delays in processing equipment procurement amid global supply-chain kinks, and labour shortages have pushed back Mt Marion's planned expansion of production capacity to 900 kilo tonnes per annum (ktpa), the company said.

Mineral Resources now expects the upgrade to commence in April and production to achieve full run rate from July 2023.

The company cut its fiscal 2023 production forecast for Mt Marion mine to 250,000 to 280,000 dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene from 300,000 to 330,000 dmt.

Shares of the miner slipped as much as 4.4% to A$92.060 after hitting a record high on Tuesday and were on track for their worst session since Dec. 15.

For Mt Marion, the free-on-board cost guidance for fiscal 2023 was raised to $540-$590 per tonne of spodumene from $460-$510 per tonne, while the capital cost estimate was left unchanged at A$120 million.

Mineral Resources shipped 97,000 dmt of spodumene concentrate in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 18% from the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Subhranshu Sahu)

