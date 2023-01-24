MIN

Mineral Resources cuts output guidance for lithium mine, shares drop

January 24, 2023 — 07:24 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX said on Wednesday the expansion of its Mt Marion mine in Western Australia would be delayed due to labor shortages, sending its shares down more than 4%.

The company cut the mine's fiscal 2023 production forecast to 250,000 to 280,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT), from 300,000 to 330,000 dmt.

