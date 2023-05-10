Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Price Target Decreased by 9.57% to 85.62

The average one-year price target for Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) has been revised to 85.62 / share. This is an decrease of 9.57% from the prior estimate of 94.68 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.04% from the latest reported closing price of 72.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Mineral Resources Maintains 3.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mineral Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.21%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 17,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,200K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 13.74% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,983K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing a decrease of 49.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,271K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 8.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 899K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 12.59% over the last quarter.

THOAX - Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund - holds 654K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing a decrease of 19.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 14.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.