Mineral Resources Affirms Strong Governance in 2024

Mineral Resources Limited, an ASX-listed company, has published its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, affirming its compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The statement outlines the company’s commitment to robust governance practices, approved by the MinRes Board as of October 21, 2024.

