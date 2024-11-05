News & Insights

Mineral Resources Adjusts Stake in Wildcat Resources

November 05, 2024 — 04:29 am EST

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has adjusted its stake in Wildcat Resources Limited, with recent changes reflecting a mix of increased and decreased share interests. The company now holds a 18.82% voting power in Wildcat, down from the previous 19.85%, following various share issuances by Wildcat. These moves are part of ongoing strategic adjustments in the dynamic mining sector.

