Mineral & Financial Investments: New Drilling Program Initiated

November 01, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Mineral & Financial Investments (GB:MAFL) has released an update.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has announced that Ascendant Resources Inc., in partnership with Redcorp, has initiated a promising drill program at the Lagoa Salgada Project in Portugal. The program aims to explore and potentially expand high-grade sulphide mineralization zones, based on new geophysical data. Drilling is expected to enhance resource potential in both the North and South Zones by the end of the year.

