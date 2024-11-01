Mineral & Financial Investments: New Drilling Program Initiated

Mineral & Financial Investments (GB:MAFL) has released an update.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has announced that Ascendant Resources Inc., in partnership with Redcorp, has initiated a promising drill program at the Lagoa Salgada Project in Portugal. The program aims to explore and potentially expand high-grade sulphide mineralization zones, based on new geophysical data. Drilling is expected to enhance resource potential in both the North and South Zones by the end of the year.

For further insights into GB:MAFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.