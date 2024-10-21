News & Insights

Mineral Commodities Plans Major Securities Issuance

October 21, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Mineral Commodities Ltd (AU:MRC) has released an update.

Mineral Commodities Ltd is set to issue 240 million new securities with an exercise price of A$0.015, slated for issuance by January 2025. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at bolstering the company’s capital for future endeavors. Investors interested in opportunities within the mineral sector may find this development noteworthy.

