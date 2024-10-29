News & Insights

Stocks

Mineral Commodities Ltd Ups Shareholder Loan Rates

October 29, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mineral Commodities Ltd (AU:MRC) has released an update.

Mineral Commodities Ltd has announced a change in the interest rate on its shareholder loans, increasing it from 15% to 20%, aligning with the rate payable to Au Mining Limited. This strategic adjustment is part of the company’s broader efforts to strengthen its financial position as it focuses on expanding its high-grade flake graphite operations in Norway and developing new projects in Australia.

For further insights into AU:MRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.