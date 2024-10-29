Mineral Commodities Ltd Ups Shareholder Loan Rates

Mineral Commodities Ltd (AU:MRC) has released an update.

Mineral Commodities Ltd has announced a change in the interest rate on its shareholder loans, increasing it from 15% to 20%, aligning with the rate payable to Au Mining Limited. This strategic adjustment is part of the company’s broader efforts to strengthen its financial position as it focuses on expanding its high-grade flake graphite operations in Norway and developing new projects in Australia.

For further insights into AU:MRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.