Mineral Commodities Ltd to Issue New Securities

Mineral Commodities Ltd is set to issue 240 million new securities with an exercise price of A$0.015 each, expiring three years from the issuance date. This strategic move is designed to potentially enhance the company’s capital structure and provide financial flexibility, appealing to investors looking for long-term growth opportunities. The proposed issue date is January 17, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to expanding its market presence.

