Minera IRL Nears Completion of Delayed Filings

Minera IRL Limited has reported a delay in filing its annual financial documents due to complications in completing local Peruvian audits, which has led to the issuance of a Management Cease Trade Order by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The company has now completed these audits and is working with its U.K. auditor to finalize the consolidated financial statements with an expectation to meet a revised filing deadline. While Minera’s CEO and CFO are restricted from trading shares, other investors are not affected by the MCTO and can continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

