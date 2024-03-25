News & Insights

Miner Vale to negotiate financing with U.S. government for iron ore briquette plant

March 25, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA said on Monday it has been selected by the U.S. government to begin negotiations for a potential financing for a new iron ore briquette plant in the country, according to a securities filing.

Vale said it will negotiate an award for up to $282.9 million for the project, which was selected by the Department of Energy through a program focused on technologies to reduce emissions.

The briquette, which is produced through the low-temperature agglomeration of high-quality iron ore, could be used to replace sinters, pellets and granules in steelmaking, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10% compared to the traditional blast furnace process.

Vale inaugurated its first iron ore briquette plant in Brazil in December, while it also mulls other units in its home country, as well as in Gulf of Mexico and in the Middle East.

